BANGKOK, Nov 30 Most Southeast Asian stock markets tracked weaker Asian shares lower on Monday, sending key indexes in Malaysia and Indonesia to near-one-week lows while investors cut holdings in energy shares in the region amid weak global oil prices. The Thai SET index traded up 0.2 percent after an early slide to a near-two-month low. Shares of PTT, the country's biggest oil and gas firm, eased 0.8 percent while refiner Thai Oil shed almost 3 percent. Thai stocks were on track for a fall of almost 2 percent in November, in line with most others in the region, under pressure from the spectre of higher U.S. interest rates. "We see limited downside and upside risk for the SET in the remaining weeks of this year as most investors will likely hold off ahead of the Fed's meeting on Dec. 15-16," said broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities. The focus later in the week would also be on the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday amid expectations of additional stimulus measures, brokers said. Singapore's DBS Group Holdings and other banking shares erased some gains after weak bank lending data in October. The key Straits Times Index was nearly flat, and poised for a monthly drop of 4.6 percent. Stocks in Malaysia and Indonesia eased, but were headed for modest gains on the month. Top losers on the day were Malaysia's Sapurakencana Petroleum and Indonesia's Perusahaan Gas Negara. In Vietnam, banking shares fell while the benchmark VN Index earlier hit a near-two-month low, on course for a 5.6 percent plunge on the month. The Philippine stock market, which was closed for a public holiday, posted a monthly fall of 2.9 percent. Asian shares were on edge on Monday after a sharp fall in Chinese markets in the previous session, while the euro hovered near a seven-month low as the currency braced for the European Central Bank's monetary easing later this week. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0814 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2861.77 2859.12 +0.11 Kuala Lumpur 1669.31 1682.59 -0.79 Bangkok 1365.90 1363.13 +0.20 Jakarta 4527.41 4560.56 +0.72 Ho Chi Minh 573.20 582.86 -1.66 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)