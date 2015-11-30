BANGKOK, Nov 30 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets tracked weaker Asian shares lower on Monday, sending key
indexes in Malaysia and Indonesia to near-one-week lows while
investors cut holdings in energy shares in the region amid weak
global oil prices.
The Thai SET index traded up 0.2 percent after an
early slide to a near-two-month low. Shares of PTT, the
country's biggest oil and gas firm, eased 0.8 percent while
refiner Thai Oil shed almost 3 percent.
Thai stocks were on track for a fall of almost 2 percent in
November, in line with most others in the region, under pressure
from the spectre of higher U.S. interest rates.
"We see limited downside and upside risk for the SET in the
remaining weeks of this year as most investors will likely hold
off ahead of the Fed's meeting on Dec. 15-16," said broker
Maybank Kim Eng Securities.
The focus later in the week would also be on the European
Central Bank meeting on Thursday amid expectations of additional
stimulus measures, brokers said.
Singapore's DBS Group Holdings and other banking
shares erased some gains after weak bank lending data in
October. The key Straits Times Index was nearly flat, and
poised for a monthly drop of 4.6 percent.
Stocks in Malaysia and Indonesia eased, but
were headed for modest gains on the month. Top losers on the day
were Malaysia's Sapurakencana Petroleum and
Indonesia's Perusahaan Gas Negara.
In Vietnam, banking shares fell while the benchmark VN Index
earlier hit a near-two-month low, on course for a 5.6
percent plunge on the month.
The Philippine stock market, which was closed for a
public holiday, posted a monthly fall of 2.9
percent.
Asian shares were on edge on Monday after a sharp fall in
Chinese markets in the previous session, while the euro hovered
near a seven-month low as the currency braced for the European
Central Bank's monetary easing later this week.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0814 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2861.77 2859.12 +0.11
Kuala Lumpur 1669.31 1682.59 -0.79
Bangkok 1365.90 1363.13 +0.20
Jakarta 4527.41 4560.56 +0.72
Ho Chi Minh 573.20 582.86 -1.66
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)