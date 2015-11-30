BANGKOK, Nov 30 Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Monday as a selloff in Chinese shares dented Asian
stocks, with the Indonesian index marking its worst drop in a
month while Thai shares shed early gains amid mixed economic
data for October.
Jakarta's composite index ended the day down 2.5
percent, its biggest single-day fall since Oct. 29. It posted a
modest 0.2 percent loss in November.
Banking and consumer shares were among the most actively
traded. Bank Central Asia fell 5.9 percent while
Indofood Sukses Makmur slid 9.7 percent.
The Thai SET index eased 0.2 percent on the day and
shed 2.5 percent on the month.
Data from the Bank of Thailand showed private investment
rose in October, indicating the economy is making a little
headway though exports and domestic demand remained weak.
The region mostly suffered losses in November after gains in
October, with stocks in Vietnam and Singapore
leading the pack, off 5.6 percent and 4.8 percent respectively.
The spectre of higher U.S. interest rates and a potential
easing stance by the European Central Bank at its meeting due on
Thursday would keep investors in the region cautious, according
to brokers in Bangkok and in the region.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2855.94 2859.12 -0.11
Kuala Lumpur 1672.16 1682.59 -0.62
Bangkok 1359.70 1363.13 -0.25
Jakarta 4446.46 4560.56 -2.50
Ho Chi Minh 573.20 582.86 -1.66
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 2855.94 3365.15 -15.13
Kuala Lumpur 1672.16 1761.25 -5.06
Bangkok 1359.70 1497.67 -9.21
Jakarta 4446.46 5226.95 -14.93
Manila -- 7230.57 -4.20
Ho Chi Minh 573.20 545.63 +5.05
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by
Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)