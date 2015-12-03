BANGKOK, Dec 3 Thailand's benchmark index ended marginally higher on Thursday weighed down by selloffs in shares of CP All, while most others in Southeast Asia were range-bound ahead of the European Central Bank's policy decision. Bangkok's SET index was up 0.09 percent, reversing earlier falls to the lowest since Aug. 26. Recently-battered large-caps such as Advanced Info Service and Siam Cement led the rebound. Shares of retailer CP All dropped more than 5 percent, the worst single-day slide since 2013. Investors unloaded the stock after the country's market regulator said on Wednesday it had fined top executives at two of the country's biggest firms -- CP All and telecoms firm True Corporation for insider trading. True Corp shares eased 0.6 percent. Asian stocks slipped and the dollar advanced on Thursday after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reinforced the case for an interest rate hike later this month. The ECB is expected to ease policy further on Thursday, delivering a cocktail of measures that could include a deposit rate cut and changes to its asset-buying programme. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2883.89 2883.64 +0.01 Kuala Lumpur 1673.92 1676.77 -0.17 Bangkok 1340.62 1339.45 +0.09 Jakarta 4537.38 4545.86 -0.19 Manila 6994.10 7047.08 -0.75 Ho Chi Minh 574.38 574.42 -0.01 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2883.89 3365.15 -14.30 Kuala Lumpur 1673.92 1761.25 -4.96 Bangkok 1340.62 1497.67 -10.49 Jakarta 4537.38 5226.95 -13.19 Manila 6994.10 7230.57 -3.27 Ho Chi Minh 574.38 545.63 +5.27 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)