Aug 19 Southeastern Grocers LLC, which operates
supermarket chains Winn-Dixie and BI-LO, said on Tuesday it
would withdraw its plans for an initial public offering.
The Jacksonville, Florida-based company filed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission in September for an IPO of up
to $500 million.
Southeastern Grocers did not specify a reason for pulling
its IPO plans. (1.usa.gov/1kSevmU)
Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank Securities were
underwriters for the offering, the company had earlier said.
