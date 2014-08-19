Aug 19 Southeastern Grocers LLC, which operates supermarket chains Winn-Dixie and BI-LO, said on Tuesday it would withdraw its plans for an initial public offering.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in September for an IPO of up to $500 million.

Southeastern Grocers did not specify a reason for pulling its IPO plans. (1.usa.gov/1kSevmU)

Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank Securities were underwriters for the offering, the company had earlier said. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)