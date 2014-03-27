BOSTON, March 27 U.S. regional power utility Southern Company plans to produce a full report on its renewable energy projects, an activist group said on Thursday.

The Oakland, California-based As You Sow foundation said in return for Southern's planned report, it has withdrawn a shareholder resolution calling on the Atlanta-based utility to outline steps it could take to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Southern representatives were not immediately available to comment. Activists have struck similar deals lately with other utilities including one earlier this month by Exxon Mobil Corp . (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Marguerita Choy)