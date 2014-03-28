(Adds company comment in third paragraph)

BOSTON, March 27 U.S. regional power utility Southern Company plans to produce a full report on its renewable energy projects, an activist group said on Thursday.

The Oakland, California-based As You Sow foundation said in return for Southern's planned report, it has withdrawn a shareholder resolution calling on the Atlanta-based utility to outline steps it could take to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In an email to Reuters late on Thursday, a Southern Company representative said: "This information-sharing agreement will highlight Southern Company's development of renewable resources. Southern Company will continue developing the full energy portfolio - nuclear, 21st century coal, natural gas, renewables and energy efficiency - to best meet customers' energy needs with clean, safe, reliable and affordable power."

Activists have struck similar deals lately with other utilities including one earlier this month by Exxon Mobil Corp .