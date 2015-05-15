LIMA May 14 Peru is investigating whether
Southern Copper Corp knew about but failed to report an
extortion attempt by an opponent of its stalled Tia Maria
project, the mines minister said on Thursday.
The inquiry comes as the judiciary issued an arrest warrant
for Pepe Julio Gutierrez, a lead opponent of the $1.4 billion
proposed mine.
Prosecutors say Gutierrez tried to extort money from
Southern Copper in exchange for calling off protests against the
mine that have turned violent and left three people dead this
year.
The government said it halted talks with the company over
how to start construction on Tia Maria because of the
accusations and may take further action.
"If we receive a notice from the judiciary, we will act,"
Energy and Mines Minister Rosa Maria Ortiz told reporters on the
sidelines of an event without offering specifics.
Ortiz said she spoke with a vice president of Southern
Copper's parent, Grupo Mexico, to schedule a
meeting with a company representative to clarify the matter.
Grupo Mexico and Southern Copper declined to comment but
Southern Copper has denied any wrongdoing.
The extortion accusations followed the broadcast on a local
television show of phone conversations between Jesus Gomez, a
lawyer who has worked for Southern Copper in the past, and a man
heard offering to stop protests if the miner pays him and two
other mining opponents.
Gomez said he recorded the conversations and claims
Gutierrez was demanding $1.5 million from the company. Gomez has
said Southern Copper rejected the proposal but encouraged Gomez
to continue the discussions. Southern Copper said in a statement
on Monday that Gomez was never asked to mediate the conflict.
Reuters could not confirm the authenticity of the
recordings.
Gutierrez could not be reached for comment. He has
previously told local media that the recordings are fake.
Tia Maria has faced delays since 2011, when rallies by
farmers who fear mining pollution left three dead. Three people
have also been killed in renewed protests this year just ahead
of construction.
Calls for the project's suspension grew in Lima this week,
with the head of the mining chamber joined lawmakers on the left
and right in advocating for a formal pause to end unrest.
Ortiz said the government has no basis for suspending the
120,000 tonne-per-year project.
"That's a decision the company would have to make," Ortiz
said.
She also said the miner did not do enough to build local
support for the project's revised environmental plan, which
included a desalinzation plant and was approved last year.
