* Southern Copper CEO, Grupo Mexico say Tia Maria going
ahead
* Company spokesman earlier said project would be cancelled
* Protesters say project would harm agriculture
* Southern Copper shares down 5.6 pct
By Marco Aquino and Teresa Cespedes
LIMA, March 27 Conflicting statements about
whether Southern Copper Corp would cancel development of its
$1.4 billion Tia Maria copper mine in Peru's Arequipa region
have battered the company's share price and left investors
wondering about the project's future.
Southern Copper's head of institutional
relations, Julio Morriberon, told local radio RPP on Friday that
the company was "canceling Tia Maria and withdrawing all its
investments in Arequipa" due to lack of support from regional
authorities and continued local opposition.
But Southern Copper's Chief Executive Officer Oscar Gonzalez
later appeared to row back, telling Reuters that the
announcement "did not totally reflect the intention of the
board."
"Southern Copper will continue with its efforts to move
forward with the Tia Maria project and we hope to have the
support of the people and the government," he said.
Grupo Mexico, which owns a controlling stake
in the Peruvian firm, also said that its subsidiary was not
cancelling the project.
Southern Copper's Nasdaq-listed ADRs were down 3.6 percent
at 1924 GMT Friday, and its Lima-listed shares fell 5.6 percent.
Shares in Grupo Mexico were down 2.5 percent.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
The debacle raises questions of transparency and corporate
governance in South America at a time when other resources
companies in the region are also struggling with these issues.
Fertilizer group SQM in neighboring
Chile, which also has a Nasdaq listing, has been caught up in a
tax and political payments scandal that has felled its chief
executive and angered shareholders in the United States and
Canada.
With lower costs and less red tape than in Chile, many have
seen Peru as the country to race ahead in copper production, but
local opposition to projects is often fierce.
Opponents of Tia Maria, which if it is completed is slated
to produce about 120,000 tonnes of copper a year over two
decades, say it would pollute agricultural valleys.
Southern Copper's Morriberon accused protesters of
"anti-mining terrorism" and criticized the Peruvian government
for not supporting investments more strongly.
Several mining projects in Peru, the world's third-biggest
copper producer, have been suspended in the past decade because
of local opposition, including Newmont Mining Corp's $5
billion Conga gold-and-copper project, Bear Creek Mining Corp's
proposed Santa Ana silver mine, and Zijin Mining Group
Co Ltd's Rio Blanco copper project.
