LIMA, March 27 Peru's Mining and Energy Minister Rosa Maria Ortiz said on Friday Southern Copper's announcement to cancel its Tia Maria project had taken the government by surprise and that the company was expected to reverse its decision.

Ortiz said she spoke with Oscar Gonzalez, the president of Southern Copper Corp, who said the company will "rectify" its previous announcement. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Anthony Esposito)