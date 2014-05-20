LIMA May 20 Peru's Southern Copper expects to produce around 800,000 tons of copper in 2014, up from 670,000 tons last year, the company's executive president said on Tuesday.

Construction on the firm's key Tia Maria project in southern Peru is due to begin in the second half of 2014, added Oscar Gonzalez, speaking at a local business forum.

Southern Copper is one of the world's biggest copper producers, with mines in Peru and Mexico, and is controlled by Grupo Mexico.

