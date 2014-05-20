(Company corrects headline and paragraph 1 to 2015 instead of
LIMA May 20 Southern Copper Corp
expects its output of the red metal to reach 800,000 tonnes in
2015 as a new leach plant in Mexico boosts capacity, the
company's executive president, Oscar Gonzalez, said on Tuesday.
Gonzalez added that construction of the company's $1 billion
Tia Maria copper mine in southern Peru will likely begin in the
second half of 2014 after the government approves a key permit.
The global miner responded to the government's observations
on its environmental impact study for Tia Maria on Monday and
the government review is due within 30 days, Gonzalez said.
Peru's energy and mines ministry has said that it will
probably give the project the green light in the second quarter.
Southern Copper has said it expects Tia Maria to produce
120,000 tonnes of copper per year.
The company said it will likely produce 670,000 tonnes of
copper this year, up from 637,000 tonnes produced in 2013.
Southern Copper is one of the world's biggest copper
producers, with mines in Peru and Mexico. It is controlled by
Grupo Mexico.