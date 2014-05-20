(Company corrects headline and paragraph 1 to 2015 instead of
2014; corrects paragraph 1 to show 670,000 tonnes in 2014, not
2013)
LIMA May 20 Peru's Southern Copper
expects to produce around 800,000 tonnes of copper in 2015 and
670,000 tonnes this year, the company's executive president said
on Tuesday.
Construction on the firm's key Tia Maria project in southern
Peru is due to begin in the second half of 2014, added Oscar
Gonzalez, speaking at a local business forum.
Southern Copper is one of the world's biggest copper
producers, with mines in Peru and Mexico, and is controlled by
Grupo Mexico.
(Reporting by Teresa Cespedes)