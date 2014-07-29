LIMA, July 29 Southern Copper Corp's
net income fell 9.5 percent to $337.3 million in the second
quarter from the same period a year earlier on rising costs, the
global miner said in a statement on Tuesday.
The company's reported earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization rose by 4.6 percent to $707.6
million in the quarter.
Southern Copper Corp, controlled by Grupo Mexico
, said its sales rose 5.5 percent as output
increased by 4.9 percent in the second quarter from the same
period in 2013, but the cost of sales rose 2.2 percent.
The company cited higher expenses for fuel, spare parts,
tires and other materials.
Southern Copper operates the Buenavista and La Caridad mines
in Mexico and the Toquepala and Cuajone mines and Ilo refinery
in Peru.
The company said it expects Peru to approve its
environmental impact study for its stalled $1.4 billion Tia
Maria project in Peru in the third quarter.
The first environmental impact study for the project was
rejected during the previous presidential administration amid
local protests.
Southern Copper has said it will likely produce some 670,000
tonnes of copper in 2014, up from 637,000 tonnes produced in
2013.
(Reporting by Patricia Velez; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)