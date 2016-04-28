LIMA, April 28 Southern Copper Corp's
net profit dropped 34.5 percent to $185.1 million, or $0.24 per
share, in the first quarter on slumping metal prices, the
company said Thursday.
The result was better than the mean market estimate of
$139.76 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Phoenix, Arizona-based company said it produced 24.8
percent more copper in the first quarter compared with the same
quarter in 2015 thanks to its expansion at its Buenavista mine
in Mexico, setting a new record for the global miner with
221,661 tonnes.
Southern also reported record sales volumes of copper and
silver that were offset by sharp price decreases for the metals.
The company owns mines in Peru and Mexico and is part of
Grupo Mexico.
