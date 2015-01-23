LONDON, Jan 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Two weeks
after floods first swept across southern Africa, tens of
thousands of people urgently need clean water, food, shelter and
medical care, aid agencies said on Friday, as more rain was
forecast for worst-affected Malawi.
Torrential rain triggered floods in early January, affecting
some 900,000 people across Malawi, Mozambique, Madagascar and
Zimbabwe, with almost 250,000 people forced to leave their
homes, the United Nations said this week.
In Malawi, one of the world's poorest countries with a
population of 16 million, 62 people have been confirmed dead and
153 registered as missing. In neighbouring Mozambique, 86 people
had lost their lives, the United Nations reported on Friday.
Aid groups said more funding was needed to provide basics
such as food, and water and sanitation to prevent the spread of
waterborne diseases including diarrhoea, malaria and cholera.
"There are thousands of displaced families living in camps
now with no food. The needs are dire. There is no water, limited
sanitation facilities as parents and children share the few
toilets available," said Robert Kisyula, national director for
World Vision Malawi, in a statement.
"These were unprecedented floods. They have shocked all of
us: from government, to donors to the people," he added.
The floods, the worst the region has seen in decades, have
submerged wells, washed away fields and livestock, and destroyed
roads and bridges making it hard for aid groups to reach the
hardest-hit areas to assess needs.
Thousands of people have been trapped in remote or flooded
areas, cut off from medical care and other aid. Others are
staying in cramped emergency shelters, where the risk of
infectious diseases is high, aid workers said.
"Water sources and latrines have been flooded and displaced
people in camps do not have basic water and sanitation
facilities, placing them at risk of diarrhoea and malaria," said
Oxfam spokeswoman Christina Corbett.
Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said the
disaster was likely to create long-term health challenges in the
region where one in seven adults is HIV positive.
"Along with everything else people lost the antiretroviral
drugs that they need to take every single day without fail,
otherwise they risk having their health deteriorated and
possibly building resistance to treatment," Amaury Grégoire,
MSF's head of mission in Malawi, said in an emailed response to
questions from the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
The U.N. World Food Programme said up to 370,000 people in
Malawi need urgent food aid.
WFP said on Friday it had started distributing high-energy
biscuits to people stranded by floodwaters in southern Malawi's
Nsanje district, and aims to deliver food to 150,000 people in
Malawi by the end of the week.
However, plans to scale up the emergency response have been
hindered by a lack of funding, aid groups said.
The government of Malawi has said it needs $81 million to
expand its emergency response and prevent further loss of life,
but faces a funding gap of $67 million.
WFP said it needs $18 million to continue distributing
maize, beans, vegetable oil and high-energy biscuits to
survivors.
(Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen; Editing by Katie Nguyen)