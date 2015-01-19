NAIROBI, Jan 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Aid agencies
raced on Monday to reach tens of thousands of people displaced
by catastrophic floods across southern Africa, as more heavy
rain was forecast in the coming days.
More than 200 people have died in Malawi, Mozambique and
Madagascar in one of the worst disasters to hit the region in
years. Rivers have burst their banks, flooding vast areas and
destroying homes, bridges and crops.
"After surveying the flooded districts from the air, we know
that the scale of flooding is immense, and with the rains still
falling, the water is unlikely to recede quickly," UNICEF's
representative in Malawi, Mahimbo Mdoe, said in a statement.
"Stagnant water and poor sanitation can be deadly for young
children, so we are in a race against time to reach displaced
communities with clean water, sanitation and medical supplies."
More downpours were forecast in Malawi and Mozambique, said
the U.N.'s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
(OCHA).
"Torrential rains are also forecast for the southern regions
of Tanzania as well as northern Zambia. These rains could worsen
the flood situation in the region," OCHA said.
Malawi, one of the poorest countries in the world with a
population of 16 million, has been hardest hit, with at least
176 confirmed dead and 121,000 displaced. Its president has
declared half of the landlocked country a disaster zone.
In neighbouring Mozambique, the government has reported 49
confirmed deaths and 33 unconfirmed deaths in "red alert"
central and northern areas, Pasquale Capizzi, spokesman for the
U.N.'s humanitarian team in Mozambique, told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
"People have drowned trying to ... reach safe areas," he
said.
The Mozambican and South African armies and navies were
conducting search and rescue operations, although heavy rains,
strong waves, overflowing rivers and blocked roads were
hindering efforts, OCHA said.
Aid was being delivered by air, Capizzi said, with 28,000
displaced in Mozambique's central coastal province of Zambezia,
which borders Malawi.
"The country is cut in half because ... the main road south
to north is cut in Zambezia where a bridge has been destroyed by
the waters," he said.
More than 740,000 people in Malawi, Mozambique, Madagascar
and Zimbabwe are likely to suffer crop losses in wake of the
disaster, OCHA said.
(Reporting by Katy Migiro; Editing by Ros Russell)