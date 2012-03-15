BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, March 15 The Mississippi Supreme Court reversed on Thursday a lower court's ruling that approved construction of Southern Co's $2.8 billion coal gasification project in Kemper County, Mississippi.
In a 9-0 voter, the state supreme court said the Mississippi Public Service Commission's May 2010 approval of the project failed to satisfy state law and sent the case back to the PSC, according to a ruling.
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DOHA, June 11 Qatar's official overseer of charities denied on Sunday that philanthropic groups in the country backed terrorism, days after U.S. President Donald Trump backed a move by some Arab states to pressure Doha over alleged militant financing.