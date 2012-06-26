* Capital Bank raises offer for Southern Community to
$3.11/share
* Previous bid was $2.875/share in cash and stock
* Capital Bank to now pay for deal wholly in cash
* Southern Community shares rise 11 pct in premarket trade
June 26 Capital Bank Financial Corp, a U.S. bank
holding company that last year filed plans for a public stock
offering, has raised its offer to buy Southern Community
Financial Corp by 8 percent and now plans to pay for
the deal wholly in cash.
The new deal at $3.11 per share values Southern Community's
equity at about $52 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Capital Bank, formerly known as North American Financial
Holdings Inc, had earlier offered $2.875 per share to Southern
Community shareholders, who had the option to receive their
payment in cash or stock.
Capital Bank, founded by former Bank of America Corp
executives Gene Taylor and Chris Marshall, has been buying
troubled banks and last June filed plans to raise as much as
$300 million in an IPO.
Shares of Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based Southern
Community were up 11 percent in trading before the bell on
Tuesday. They had closed at $2.67 on Monday on the Nasdaq.