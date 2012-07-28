LIMA, July 28 Southern Copper said on
Saturday its second-quarter net profit fell 14.4 percent to $564
million from the same period a year ago as global metals prices
retreated.
It said revenue declined 7.9 percent to $1.66 billion even
as production rose 10 percent to 160,595 tonnes. The company, a
top producer of the red metal, said output at its Cuajone mine
in Peru rose 31 percent while production at the La Caridad mine
in Mexico rose 18 percent.
"Looking beyond the current volatile markets, the medium to
long term outlook remains positive for metals, as strong demand
growth from China and the emerging economies is poised to
continue," Chairman German Larrea said in a statement.
"The quality of our assets and expansion plans, combined
with our positive long term view of copper prices gives us
confidence in the sustainable cash generating ability of our
business."
The unit of Grupo Mexico, which has mines in
Peru and Mexico, said expansion projects at Toquepala and
Cuajone were proceeding and that it was redrafting an
environmental impact study to overcome opposition to its Tia
Maria project in Peru.
It also said engineering work on its Angagueo project in
Mexico was moving forward and that its new Buenavista copper
processing facility would open in September.