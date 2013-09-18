By Teresa Cespedes
AREQUIPA, Sept 18 Global miner Southern Copper
expects to start work on two delayed copper projects in
Peru next year and could see production from them as early as
2016, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday.
Chief Executive Oscar Gonzalez said in an interview that if
copper prices remained around current levels of $3.20 to $3.25
per pound as he expects, the company should have no problem
moving forward with investment plans in Peru and Mexico.
Southern Copper, a unit of Grupo Mexico and
one of the biggest copper producers in world, expects a little
over 650,000 tons in output this year because of stronger
activity at its Buenavista mine in Mexico, Gonzalez said.
In Peru, the company's $600 million expansion of its
Toquepala mine and the construction of its $1 billion Tia Maria
project have been repeatedly delayed because of local opposition
and slow-coming government permits.
Gonzalez said the central government has indicated a renewed
willingness to move the projects forward.
"We had not seen the kind of support that the government is
now talking about. We hope that will help and we will continue
our work with locals," Gonzalez said on the sidelines of a
mining conference.
"We expect that with both projects, construction can start
next year, and they will be ready to operate in 2016," he said.
Tia Maria in southern Peru is expected to produce 120,000
tons per year.
The company is also carrying out more than $3.5 billion in
investments at its Buenavista and Agangueo mines in Mexico.
Gonzalez said Southern Copper should boost its annual copper
production by 75 percent to 1.2 million tons per year in 2016 if
current projects go forward as planned.
A feasibility study for a new mine, Chancas in Peru, is also
underway, Gonzalez said, but higher industry expenses mean it
could cost more than the $1.2 billion investment previously
forecast.
"We expect the feasibility study to be ready this year, and
next year, if it's viable, we'll start doing work with
communities," he said.
Gonzalez also said Southern Copper is on the lookout for new
projects in Peru, Chile, Argentina, Ecuador and Mexico.