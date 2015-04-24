RPT-GLOBAL-MARKETS-Asia stocks, dollar subdued after French relief, S.Korea vote eyed
LIMA, April 24 Southern Copper Corp said on Friday that its net income fell 12.7 percent in the first quarter from the same period a year ago as it continued to pay for the clean-up of a copper sulfate spill in Mexico.
The global mining company, controlled by Grupo Mexico , reported first-quarter net income of $282.4 million, or 35 cents per share.
The result topped the average analyst estimate of $231.78 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Ted Botha)
