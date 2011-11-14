(Follows alerts)

Nov 14 Canada's Southern Pacific Resource Corp said it filed an application with Canadian regulators to expand its Alberta oil sands project to increase its production capacity.

On Nov. 10, the company submitted an application to the Alberta Energy Resources Conservation Board and Alberta Environment and Water, to expand its STP-McKay project area and start the second phase of the project.

The second phase of McKay project will add 24,000 barrels per day (bbl/d) of bitumen, raising the company's capacity to 36,000 bbl/d of bitumen, the company said in a statement.

Last year, the company had received Alberta government's approval for the development of its McKay oil sands project and reported a more than nine-fold increase in the project's total proved reserves.

Shares of the Calgary, Alberta-based company were flat at their Friday close of C$1.34 in morning trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange.