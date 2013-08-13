BRIEF-Axovant Sciences Ltd announces $100 million public offering of common shares
* Axovant Sciences Ltd announces $100 million public offering of common shares
Aug 13 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Tuesday cut the issuer credit rating on Southgate Community School District, Michigan's general obligation bonds to triple-B from BBB-plus citing the district's "significantly weakened financial position."
The outlook is stable.
S&P also affirmed the district's AA-minus long-term rating and underlying rating on the district's enhanced GO rating, reflecting the Michigan School Bond Qualification and Loan Program. The outlook for this enhanced rating is positive, reflecting the state's outlook.
* Nevada Zinc Corp - proposes to complete on a commercially reasonable efforts basis a public offering of units of company for gross proceeds of $2 million