UPDATE 1-Bayer cuts Covestro stake in transactions worth 2.5 bln euros
* Bayer to shift 530 mln in Covestro shares into pension fund
Sept 12 SouthGobi Resources Ltd said it fired Chief Executive Alexander Molyneux, about a week after China's Chalco dropped its $926 million takeover bid for the company.
The Mongolia-focused Canadian coal miner named Ross Tromans, who was general manager marketing at Rio Tinto Coal Australia , as its new CEO subject to board approval.
* Bayer to shift 530 mln in Covestro shares into pension fund
* GRAPHIC - Qatar fallout on LNG market http://tmsnrt.rs/2syp5FR (adds Maersk Line comment)