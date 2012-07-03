TORONTO, July 3 Chinese aluminum giant Chalco
delayed plans to acquire a controlling stake in Mongolia-focused
coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd on Tuesday, as it
continues to work on securing regulatory approvals in Mongolia
and outside.
In April the Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd
, better known as Chalco, announced a $926 million bid
for a controlling interest in SouthGobi, which owns large coal
projects close to the Chinese border.
The proposed deal has the backing of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd
, which currently owns a controlling stake in SouthGobi.
But it ran into obstacles immediately, after the Mongolian
said it would enact new investment rules allowing it to review
deals involving foreign companies that have assets in Mongolia.
Ivanhoe and Chalco agreed to cooperate with Mongolia to
ensure any requirements under the country's new strategic
foreign investment legislation are satisfied.
Chalco and Ivanhoe said on Tuesday they would extend the
time for Chalco to make a proportional takeover bid for up to 60
percent of the common shares of SouthGobi by 30 days.
Chalco will make its C$8.48 a share proportional offer to
all SouthGobi shareholders on or before August 3, the companies
said. They gave no reason for the delay.
Ivanhoe has entered into a lock-up agreement with Chalco and
has agreed to tender all of its SouthGobi shares, on a pro-rata
basis, to Chalco.
Vancouver, British Columbia-based Ivanhoe, itself now
majority-owned by global miner Rio Tinto, plans to use
the proceeds from the deal with Chalco to fund development of
the massive Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold project in Mongolia.
SouthGobi shares were up 5 Canadian cents at C$3.90 soon
after the market opened on Tuesday.