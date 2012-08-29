Aug 29 SouthGobi Resources Ltd
said the proposed sale of the Tsagaan Tolgoi thermal
coal project in Mongolia to Australian-listed Modun Resources
Ltd has been cancelled.
The Mongolia-focused coal miner said it was evaluating
options for the deposit, which remained non-core to its
operations. The deal value was estimated at $30 million.
SouthGobi owns large coal projects close to China, which has
a huge demand for energy and minerals.
Aluminum Corp of China Ltd, better known as
Chalco, announced a $926 million bid for a controlling interest
in SouthGobi in April.
SouthGobi faced political opposition within Mongolia, which
is growing wary about China's increasing presence in its mining
sector. The company recently said it expects Chalco to drop the
takeover offer.
SouthGobi shares closed at C$3.00 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Tuesday.