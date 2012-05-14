TORONTO May 14 SouthGobi Resources Ltd
said on Monday its coal mining operations in Mongolia continued
despite a recent government announcement about a planned
suspension of its mining licenses.
After China's state-owned Chalco said
in April it planned to acquire a majority stake in SouthGobi for
$926 million, the Mongolian government said it would to suspend
SouthGobi's licenses for its several large coal projects. The
government has also begun to outline new foreign investment
laws.
SouthGobi said as of May 14 it had not received any official
notification of the suspension and it believed its licenses were
still in good standing.
However, the company cautioned it would have to halt
operations if it received such a notice. Due to this uncertainty
the company said it was unable to provide any forecast for the
second quarter.
The company also reported first-quarter net income of $3.1
million, or 2 cents a share, compared with a year-ago loss of
$46.6 million, or 25 cents a share.