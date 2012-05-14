TORONTO May 14 SouthGobi Resources Ltd
, a coal miner with operations in Mongolia, reported a
first-quarter profit on Monday, as its sales nearly doubled and
its average selling price rose.
The Toronto-listed miner said its coal mines in Mongolia
were still operating despite a recent government announcement
about a planned suspension of its mining licenses.
After China's state-owned Chalco said
in April it planned to acquire a majority stake in SouthGobi for
$926 million, the Mongolian government said it would to suspend
SouthGobi's licenses for its several large coal projects. The
government has also begun to write new foreign investment laws.
On Monday, SouthGobi said as of May 14 it had not received
any official notification of the suspension and it believed its
licenses were still in good standing.
That said, the company cautioned it would have to halt
operations if it received such a notice. Due to this uncertainty
the company said it was unable to provide any forecast for the
second quarter.
In a note to clients, CIBC analyst Alec Kodatsky said the
political uncertainty in the Mongolia is clouding its outlook.
"Some customers have reportedly reduced their coal purchases
reacting to the potential license suspension announced by the
Mongolian government," he said, while trimming his price target
on shares of the company to C$11 from C$13.
First-quarter net income amounted to $3.1 million, or 2
cents a share, compared with a year-earlier loss of $46.6
million, or 25 cents a share.
Quarterly revenue almost doubled to $40.2 million from $20.2
million, while gross margins in the quarter rose to 56 percent
from 38 percent a year earlier.
Shares of the company were down less than 1 percent on
Monday afternoon at C$5.91 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.