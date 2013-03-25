March 25 SouthGobi Resources Ltd's
revenue plunged 98 percent and the coal miner reported
a bigger fourth-quarter loss as its only producing mine remained
shut after the Mongolian government suspended its licenses.
The company's net loss widened to $51.8 million, or 28 cents
per share, from $18.9 million, or 14 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue fell to $1.2 million from $51.1 million a year
earlier.
SouthGobi's exploration and mining licenses were suspended
by the Mongolian government in April after Chinese state-owned
Chalco bid for SouthGobi.
Chalco, which sought to diversify into coal, iron ore and
electricity, dropped its $926 million bid in September due to
stiff political opposition from Mongolia.
The company, which is now controlled by Rio Tinto Ltd
, said last Thursday it had resumed operations
at its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi mine in Mongolia after about nine
months.