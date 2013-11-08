Nov 8 Coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd
, controlled by Rio Tinto, said it
would restate results from 2011 through 2013 because of an error
in the way revenue was booked from coal sales at its Mongolian
mine.
The company said it expects a delay in the filing of its
third-quarter results after it recognized revenue earlier than
it should have at its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi mine.
The mine produces and sells coal to customers in China.
The company said it should have recognized revenue when coal
was loaded onto a customer's truck, and not when the coal was
delivered to the customer's stockpile, without being collected.
The company, controlled by Rio through Turquoise Hill
Resources Ltd, applied for an order to halt trading on
its stock by its management.