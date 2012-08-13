Aug 13 Coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd's
second-quarter profit plunged on lower output
after the Mongolian government suspended its mining license
following a takeover bid by Chinese aluminum giant Chalco.
Mineral Resources Authority of Mongolia in April suspended
the company's license to mine at its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi mine
in southern Mongolia after Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd
bid for a 60 percent stake in SouthGobi.
The company said operations, which have been fully curtailed
since June 30, will be remain so in the third quarter due to the
uncertainty.
The company's profit fell to $237,000, or a loss of 12 cents
per share, from $67.3 million, or 37 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue fell steeply to $8.4 million from $47.3 million.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of C$691.2
million, closed at C$3.80 on Friday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange. The stock has lost 39 percent of its value since April
when the Mongolian government suspended its license.