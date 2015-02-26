(Adds birth control pill maker shares)
By Ju-min Park
SEOUL Feb 26 South Korea's highest court on
Thursday struck down as unconstitutional a decades-old law
banning adultery, triggering a surge in shares of condom makers
and morning-after pills.
The 1953 law aimed to protect women in a male-dominated
society where divorce was rare, by making marital infidelity
punishable with jail.
"The law is unconstitutional as it infringes people's right
to make their own decisions on sex and secrecy and freedom of
their private life, violating the principle banning excessive
enforcement," said Seo Ki-seok, a Constitutional Court judge,
reading an opinion on behalf of five judges.
Seven members of the nine-judge panel deemed the law to be
unconstitutional.
After the ruling, shares in Unidus Corp, which
makes latex products, including condoms, soared to the 15
percent daily limit gain.
Hyundai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, a maker of
morning-after birth control pills and pregnancy tests, ended up
9.7 percent after the court decision, recovering earlier losses.
Critics have said the law against adultery is outdated in a
society where rapid modernisation has often clashed with
traditional values.
In 2008, the court had upheld the law, citing South Korean
society's legal perception that adultery damages social order.
Several thousand spouses file criminal adultery complaints
each year in South Korea, although jailings are rare.
Prosecutors say no one was put behind bars last year, despite
892 indictments on adultery charges.
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Clarence Fernandez)