SEOUL, Sept 24 South Korea will sign a deal this
month to buy 40 Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jets
for about 7.34 trillion won ($7.06 billion) for delivery in
2018-2021, two people with knowledge of the transaction told
Reuters on Wednesday.
South Korea in March became the 10th country to choose F-35
fighter jets, with which it will replace aging warplanes and
strengthen its defence against restive neighbour North Korea.
South Korea has since conducted tests and negotiations, and
dismissed concerns stemming from an engine fire on a U.S. Air
Force F-35A jet in June that grounded the entire F-35 fleet for
several weeks.
The U.S. government's head of the F-35 programme said in an
official document to the South Korean government that the engine
failure was within the realm of possibility considered during
development, one of the people said.
The F-35 programme head also said the incident had no effect
on the quality, price, delivery date and safety of the jets - a
conclusion South Korea is viewing as a sort of guarantee, the
person added.
A follow-up contract will be signed to allow basic
maintenance of the jets within South Korea, the person said,
with South Korea being free to choose the location of more
involved maintenance.
The people declined to be identified as they were not
authorised to speak to media about the deal.
"We have agreed to acquire 40 jets within the total budget
and reflect all the terms negotiated during the 2013
competition," South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program
Administration said in a statement on Wednesday.
South Korea decided to redraw the terms of an 8.3 trillion
won tender to buy 60 jets last year after dropping an option to
buy Boeing Co's F-15s in favour of jets with stealth
capabilities, later reducing the purchase to an initial 40
aircraft.
The South Korean agency did not have an official comment on
the timing of the deal but has previously indicated the third
quarter. Lockheed Martin did not have an immediate comment.
(1 US dollar = 1,039.8000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)