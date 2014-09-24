(Adds byline, reaction from Lockheed, Pentagon F-35 office)
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL, Sept 24 South Korea will sign a deal this
month to buy 40 Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jets
for about 7.34 trillion won ($7.06 billion) for delivery in
2018-2021, two people with knowledge of the transaction told
Reuters on Wednesday.
South Korea confirmed its March decision, when it became the
10th country to choose F-35 fighter jets to replace aging
warplanes and strengthen its defence against restive neighbour
North Korea.
"We have agreed to acquire 40 jets within the total budget
and reflect all the terms negotiated during the 2013
competition," South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program
Administration said in a statement on Wednesday, after months of
tests and negotiations.
The additional orders will lower the estimated unit cost of
each of the 3,000-plus F-35 fighter aircraft to be bought by the
United States and other governments in coming years.
Lockheed, engine maker Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United
Technologies Corp, and other suppliers are investing
heavily to drive down the program's projected $400 billion cost.
U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan, the
Pentagon's F-35 program manager, reassured Seoul that a June
engine failure would not affect the quality, price, delivery
date and safety of its jets, which South Korea is viewing as a
sort of guarantee, one person said.
Bogdan, in Norway for a meeting with the eight partner
countries involved in the program, welcomed Seoul's decision.
"This is a good day for the F-35 program and we look forward
to working with the Republic of Korea government in executing
its F-35 program," he said in a statement.
Lockheed said initial deliveries of the South Korea jets
would begin in 2018, when the first South Korean pilots will
also arrive for training at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.
The company said the agreement includes a substantial
"offset" package, including a military communications satellite
that will be launched into orbit and then operated by South
Korea, as well as significant technical support for South
Korea's K-X program to develop its own domestic fighter jet.
One of the sources said South Korea would sign a follow-up
contract with the United States to allow basic maintenance of
the jets within South Korea. The sources were not authorized to
speak the media.
South Korea initially planned to spend 8.3 trillion won to
buy 60 jets, but reduced the order to 40 jets last year after
dropping an option to buy Boeing Co's F-15s in favour of
jets with stealth capabilities.
The South Korean agency did not have an official comment on
the timing of the deal but has previously indicated the third
quarter. Lockheed Martin did not have an immediate comment.
