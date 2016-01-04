SEOUL Jan 4 South Korea will review safety at
its six budget airlines after two recent incidents, including
one involving a plane that had to return to its departure
airport after a door was not properly sealed, a transport
ministry official said.
Early on Sunday, a Jin Air Co Ltd Boeing 737-800 on its way
to Busan, South Korea, from Cebu in the Philippines returned to
the Philippine airport about 25 minutes after takeoff because
one of its doors was not completely sealed, an airline
spokesman, Park Jeong-hoon, said.
Jin Air, the budget affiliate of Korean Air Lines Co Ltd
, could not find any defect, Park said.
Late last month, a Jeju Air Co Ltd domestic
flight from Seoul to Jeju island flew at low altitude after
cabin pressure control malfunctioned, the airline and the
transport ministry said.
No injuries were reported in either incident.
The review will look into adherence to safety regulations by
budget carriers, a ministry official told Reuters.
Budget carriers have been growing quickly in South Korea,
and accounted for more than half of domestic flights at the end
of 2015.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee)