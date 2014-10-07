SEOUL Oct 7 Privately owned German messaging
app Telegram released a Korean-language version on Tuesday to
capitalise on a surge in demand from users wary of local apps
such as KakaoTalk after the government said it would boost cyber
surveillance.
Telegram, which advertises its app with the tagline "taking
back our right to privacy", does not have any servers in South
Korea, where prosecutors last month launched an cyber monitoring
campaign after complaints by President Park Geun-hye.
The authorities did not give specific details of the
surveillance plan, but it spooked users of the dominant app
KakaoTalk, operated by Daum Communications Corp, and
triggered a rush to find alternatives.
Market research firm Ranky.com said KakaoTalk had in the
last week lost 400,000 users, or about 2 percent, of its 35
million or so customers in South Korea. During the same period,
Telegram was downloaded by one million Koreans.
On Tuesday, Daum sought to reassure clients, saying it had
not been asked for real-time data screening by the authorities
and that KakaoTalk is not under surveillance. It said, however,
it would not be able to reject a request from the prosecutors.
Last week, the company also said it would take several measures
to protect user data.
Before launching its Korean version, Telegram had played up
its security features.
Earlier this week, it told South Koreans on its Twitter
feed: "Your dialogue records will not be open and secret
conversations will not leave any trace on the server. Our
official apps guarantee the best security."
"Telegram thinks that private information and dialogue
should be safe from government officials, work supervisors,
advertisement firms and etc," it added.
