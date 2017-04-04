SEOUL, April 4 South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co
and Kia Motors Corp have slashed vehicle
production in China, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters, amid diplomatic tensions and competition from local
brands.
Kia Motors has cut production shifts at its China factories,
two of the people said. One of them said Hyundai also had
eliminated a second shift from its three factories in Beijing
starting mid-March.
Hyundai earlier said it had suspended output at its factory
in Hebei from March 24 to April 4.
The automakers declined to comment.
