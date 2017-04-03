SEOUL, April 3 South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co
and Kia Motors Corp on Monday said
"weaker sales in China" likely had an impact on overseas sales
in March, when a diplomatic row over a missile system led to a
rise in anti-Korean sentiment.
"We have seen a recent drop in dealership traffic in China
as consumer sentiment towards Korean products overall is low and
competitors are initiating special promotions targeting our
customers," the two said in a joint statement.
The pair earlier on Monday posted on-year declines in
overseas sales for March, without disclosing a
country-by-country breakdown.
Hyundai Motor suspended production at one of its Chinese
plants from March 24 to April 4, fuelling concern that
diplomatic tension over Seoul's deployment of a U.S. missile
defence system may be hurting sales of South Korean
automakers.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)