SEOUL, June 2 South Korea is likely to allow
certain levels of the animal feed additive zilpaterol in beef
from mid-July, a food ministry official said on Monday, delaying
by one month the lifting of a ban on the growth enhancing drug.
South Korea had said in April it would ease its
zero-tolerance policy on zilpaterol-based drugs, such as Merck &
Co Inc's Zilmax, from June.
Son Seong-wan, a director at the food ministry, told Reuters
the delay was made upon China's request. It was not immediately
clear why China had asked for the extension, he added. South
Korea does not import beef from China, and is a major client of
Australia, the United States and New Zealand.
"The final announcement is expected to be made around July
17 after internally examining any feedback that we get during
the notice period," Son said, adding that the notice period
would end on June 17.
The feed additive has been under global scrutiny since a
video emerged in the United States showing animals struggling to
walk and with other signs of distress after taking a growth
drug.
South Korea suspended some U.S. beef imports for more than
two months last year after traces of zilpaterol were found in
two shipments. Many other Asian and European countries also ban
the additive due to concerns about its side effects.
Son said South Korea was likely to allow imports of beef
muscle with 1 part per billion (ppb) of zilpaterol and 5 ppb in
beef liver.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Miral Fahmy)