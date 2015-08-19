SEOUL Aug 19 South Korean bonds are continuing
to attract foreign investment, despite some selling by Thai and
Malaysian central banks due to "their own circumstances", a
senior finance ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.
Foreign investors, including most other central banks, were
net buyers of 1.6 trillion won ($1.35 billion) worth of
government and central bank bonds this month until Tuesday, said
Kim Hye-cheon, head of the ministry's government bond
department.
He made the remarks after official data early this week
showing that South Korean stocks and bonds saw their biggest
monthly outflow in four years in July.
($1=1,183.4900 won)
