SEOUL Aug 19 South Korean bonds are continuing to attract foreign investment, despite some selling by Thai and Malaysian central banks due to "their own circumstances", a senior finance ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Foreign investors, including most other central banks, were net buyers of 1.6 trillion won ($1.35 billion) worth of government and central bank bonds this month until Tuesday, said Kim Hye-cheon, head of the ministry's government bond department.

He made the remarks after official data early this week showing that South Korean stocks and bonds saw their biggest monthly outflow in four years in July. ($1=1,183.4900 won) (Reporting by Lee Shin-hyung; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)