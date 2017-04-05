* S.Korea state utility seen likeliest NuGen suitor
* KEPCO in talks, but needs "considerable time" -source
* Up to NuGen group to determine partner - British minister
* Britain, Toshiba seek to accelerate chase for deal
By Jane Chung
SEOUL, April 5 As Britain steps up the hunt for
a new partner for a stalled nuclear power project, South Korea's
KEPCO remains the most likely suitor, but two people with direct
knowledge of the matter said the giant utility won't be rushed
to the altar.
With British business minister Greg Clark in Seoul for
talks, the status of KEPCO - Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO)
- as likely buyer was enhanced this week by troubled
Japanese group Toshiba Corp having to take on full
ownership of the NuGen project after France's Engie
backed out. Strapped for cash, Toshiba needs a sale.
One of few utilities to retain global nuclear ambitions,
KEPCO said last month that it was in talks over a potential
stake purchase in NuGen, a three-reactor, up-to-3,800 megawatt
project in northwest England that London needs on stream in 2025
to meet projected power demand, but has suffered significant
setbacks since it was set up in 2010.
But while both Britain and Toshiba seek to accelerate
progress towards a deal, state-owned KEPCO will not be able to
move faster, the people with direct knowledge of the matter said
on Wednesday. They declined to be identified because they were
not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.
"Both Britain and Toshiba, they seem to be in a greater
hurry than we thought and pushing KEPCO. In fact, it requires
considerable time to review a project, so it is not a matter
that can be done hastily," one of the people said.
At a briefing in Seoul on Wednesday, Britain's Clark offered
no evidence of concrete progress in negotiations with KEPCO. The
minister said he had travelled for talks with KEPCO and energy
ministry officials in order to deepen relationships, but said
the choice of a partner is for NuGen to decide, not the British
government.
"It would be a positive partnership that we feel that the UK
and Korea can have in nuclear, but on the particular project of
Moorside, that is for the developers to make a proposal," Clark
said.
A KEPCO spokesman said the firm will make its position clear
once it has reviewed terms and conditions of any potential
investment carefully.
Toshiba's U.S. nuclear construction arm Westinghouse filed
for bankruptcy last week, and the company is selling a majority
stake in its prized memory chips business to raise cash.
One key issue for KEPCO will be the technology used for the
Moorside project - Toshiba's AP1000 reactor, as planned, or its
own APR1400. While Toshiba previously received the green light
from Britain for the Westinghouse design, KEPCO could make
approval for its own technology that a condition.
"KEPCO is working and studying hard which type of nuclear
reactors would suit better for them, given the current market
situation," the second person with knowledge of the matter said.
Using KEPCO's own reactors could "give a better reason to
join the project", the person said.
