SEOUL Nov 29 South Korea said on Tuesday it
plans to disallow sales of two Nissan Motor Co Ltd, one
BMW AG and three Porsche AG car models after
finding errors in certification documents for the car makers'
imported models.
South Korea's environment ministry said in a statement it
also plans to fine the local units of the foreign car makers a
combined 6.5 billion won ($5.56 million) after finding
certification errors in two Nissan, one BMW and seven Porsche
models.
Out of the seven Porsche models, four have discontinued
sales, the ministry said.
The decisions on the sales halt and fines will be finalised
in December after a hearing, the environment ministry said.
The ministry announced the results of a probe into whether
foreign car makers besides Volkswagen AG falsified
documents for certification, following a similar finding on
Volkswagen earlier this year.
A Nissan Korea spokesman said the company plans to cooperate
with the environment ministry and clarify its position in the
hearing.
Spokespersons for BMW and Porsche could not be immediately
reached for comment.
($1 = 1,169.0600 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)