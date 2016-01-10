SEOUL Jan 10 The United States is considering
deploying an aircraft carrier to the Korean peninsula next
month, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency said on Sunday.
U.S. Forces Korea said it had no knowledge of the matter,
when asked about the Yonhap report.
U.S. forces flew a B-52 bomber over its ally South Korea on
Sunday following North Korea's nuclear bomb test last week.
Yonhap said it was possible that a carrier would join a
U.S.-South Korea joint naval exercise to send a warning message
to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who said his country
conducted a hydrogen bomb test as a self-defence step against
what it said was a U.S. threat of nuclear war.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Eric Meijer)