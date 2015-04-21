SEOUL, April 21 South Korea's Incheon International Airport Corp (IIAC) signed an agreement with the U.S.-based operator of the Mohegan Sun casino to develop an integrated casino resort in South Korea, the two companies said on Tuesday.

The Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority and IIAC signed an agreement seeking to develop a casino resort in Incheon, west of Seoul, by the end of 2015, including an 18,500 square meter casino with 250 tables and 1,500 slot machines, Mohegan said in a statement.

A spokesman for IIAC declined to give an estimated price for the project.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)