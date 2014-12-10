SEOUL Dec 10 The uproar that forced a Korean
Air Lines executive to resign after delaying a flight because
she was unhappy with the way nuts were served points to growing
intolerance of corporate bad behaviour in a country dominated by
family conglomerates.
Public frustration has long simmered over a culture of
impunity that saw bosses of corporate groups known as chaebol
often evading jail time for more serious offences. Due to poor
governance and stingy dividend payouts, shares of South Korean
companies trade at discounts to peers elsewhere.
That culture is slowly changing under the government of
President Park Geun-hye, who took office last year after a
convincing electoral win partly based on a tougher line on
self-serving or abusive behaviour by chaebol and their families.
"People have always felt this frustration, but the previous
perspective was you can't discipline the chaebol because we
can't survive and thrive without them," said Shaun Cochran,
Korea head of investment bank CLSA.
In a sign that powerful companies are held to greater
account, convicted executives are finding it harder to avoid
jail time. Park's government has also passed a law taxing excess
corporate cash in hopes of compelling big companies to, among
other things, unlock their funds and pay more dividends.
Investors threw a fit in September when Hyundai Motor Co
and two affiliates paid $10 billion for a plot of
land - more than three times its appraised value. While Hyundai
did not back down, it subsequently sought to appease investors
by considering more dividends.
Last month, Samsung Heavy Industries scrapped a
$2.5 billion takeover of Samsung Engineering due to
shareholder opposition, a sign that investors will be more
demanding as South Korea's biggest chaebol restructures to
preserve family control when generational succession comes.
NUTS AND OUTRAGE
Korean Air Vice President Heather Cho's conduct
on a plane bound from New York to Incheon on Friday struck a
nerve because she is the daughter of the carrier's chairman.
Cho, who was in charge of the airline's inflight service,
was displeased with being served macadamia nuts in a bag, not a
dish, while seated in first class. The pilot brought the plane
back to its gate for the cabin crew chief to be expelled.
"There is a spread of the democratic idea in social media
that chaebol can no longer be allowed to conduct themselves in
ways that make them special in the face of law," said Kwon
Young-joon, a professor of commerce at Kyung Hee University.
The Supreme Court in February confirmed a four-year
embezzlement sentence for SK Holdings Chairman Chey
Tae-won, who has been in prison since January 2013, among the
longest terms served by a chaebol boss.
That stands in contrast to earlier guilty verdicts where
some high-profile offenders served little or no prison time.
Hyundai Motor Chairman Chung Mong-koo was given a three-year
jail term in 2007 for fraud. The sentence was suspended in
exchange for community service and a $1 billion charity donation
as he was deemed by the court too important to the economy to be
jailed.
Kyung Hee University's Kwon said President Park adopted a
position of economic democracy that had been embraced by the
liberal opposition.
"The courts then took the position that now that we have
economic democracy, there won't be any more exception made for
chaebol power, and began ruling relatively severely on cases
involving chaebol owners compared to past cases," he said.
To be sure, traditional mindsets and practices persist.
Park's justice minister suggested in September that
imprisoned corporate chieftains be "given a fresh chance", if
public opinion supports it, to create jobs and help the economy.
CLSA's Cochran said behaviour will change, over time.
"The fact that Hyundai can go and spend $10 billion on a
$4.5 billion building and not worry about it tells you that this
problem is not yet solved," he said.
