By Se Young Lee
| SEOUL, July 24
SEOUL, July 24 South Korea's top big-business
lobby group wants safeguards to protect companies from attacks
by what it calls speculative foreign capital, after a U.S. hedge
fund almost derailed an $8 billion merger of two Samsung Group
firms this month.
The Federation of Korean Industries, which counts top
companies including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and
Hyundai Motor Co as members, said South Korea should
adopt measures such as dual-class share structures and poison
pills, which exist in many countries.
"Regulation for defending management rights must be improved
to ensure that local companies can boost their value and that of
all shareholders from a long-term perspective," the business
lobby said in a statement on Thursday.
Some South Korean media and business industry leaders
including Park Yong-maan, who heads the Doosan Group
conglomerate and the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry,
have been calling for similar measures in recent weeks.
The calls came amid a rare activist campaign by U.S. hedge
fund Elliott Associates against the all-stock merger of Cheil
Industries Inc, the de facto holding company of the
Samsung Group, and Samsung C&T Corp. The chaebol,
controlled by the founding Lee family, narrowly prevailed in a
landmark proxy battle.
Jeong Kab-yoon, a member of the ruling Saenuri Party and the
parliament's deputy speaker, said this week that he is preparing
to submit a bill to bolster local companies' defences against
foreign funds.
In 2010, South Korea's government submitted poison-pill
legislation to parliament but was thwarted by opposition from
some lawmakers and civic groups criticising the measure as only
for the benefit of the chaebol families, whose dominance of the
economy is resented by many Koreans.
Kim Sang-jo, a leader of activist group Solidarity for
Economic Reform, said the latest proposals were unlikely to win
serious consideration as lawmakers would be wary of pushing
controversial legislation ahead of parliamentary elections next
year.
It could also be difficult for blue-chip companies to win
shareholder support for adopting such measures, Kim said, given
high levels of foreign ownership in companies such as Samsung
Electronics.
Chang Sea-jin, a business professor at the Korea Advanced
Institute of Science and Technology, said that South Korean laws
allowing interlocking shareholding structures already enable
chaebol families to maintain control, despite often small direct
ownership stakes.
"Adopting something like dual-class shares would be
basically adding a measure that favours the families on top of
what is already a favourable system for them," he said.
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Muralikumar Anantharaman)