SEOUL, March 21 Seoul will lift a temporary ban
on sales of chicken meat from Brazil's BRF SA after
the South American nation said shipments to South Korea did not
contain tainted products.
A scandal over contaminated meat has prompted some countries
to suspend imports of meat products from the world's biggest
beef and poultry exporter.
South Korea's agriculture ministry said in a statement on
Tuesday that the Brazilian government notified it the day before
that tainted meat from around 20 meat processing units was not
exported to South Korea, although it went to other places such
as the European Union and Hong Kong.
The move comes a day after South Korea's agriculture
ministry imposed a temporary sales ban of chicken meat products
from BRF.
Police in Brazil last week raided some of the country's
meatpackers in an investigation into whether companies had
bribed health inspectors to overlook unsanitary practices
including processing rotten meat.
A BRF executive turned himself in for questioning by police
and the company said some allegations made by police were false
or based on faulty understanding.
Although the sales ban will be lifted in South Korea, the
ministry said it would maintain strengthened inspections of
imported Brazilian chicken.
South Korea, Asia's fourth largest economy, mainly imports
chicken from Brazil, followed by the United States and Denmark.
Last year, over 80 percent of the 107,400 tonnes of chicken
imported by South Korea came from Brazil, according to ministry
data. South Korea does not import beef from the South American
country.
(Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Joseph Radford)