SEOUL, March 31 South Korea's central bank will
likely select two local banks to handle clearing and settlement
services in early April ahead of the launch of a yuan-won market
in Shanghai, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters
on Thursday.
Central bank and government officials have said the direct
trading market will be launched by June 30. Applications for
local banks to become clearing bank candidates were closed
earlier this week, and the sources said competition is stiff.
The announcement has been the focus of local banks in recent
weeks. The number of clearing banks to be chosen and the timing
of the announcement is not yet known.
(Reporting by Shin-hyung Lee and Christine Kim; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)