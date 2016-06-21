* China has selected 14 market makers in total for yuan-won
mkt
* Shanghai yuan-won mkt will start trade next week
(Adds other banks, background)
SEOUL, June 21 China has selected 14 banks,
including five South Korean banks, as market makers for the
direct yuan-won market planned to open in Shanghai this month,
South Korea's finance ministry said on Tuesday.
The five South Korean banks are Kookmin Bank, Shinhan Bank,
Woori Bank, KEB Hana Bank's China unit and Korea Development
Bank's office in Shanghai, a statement from the ministry said.
Other banks listed among the 14 were Citi, HSBC and Standard
Chartered, the statement said. The remaining six banks are
Chinese: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd, China
Construction Bank, Bank of Communications, Agricultural Bank of
China, Bank of China and China Citic Bank.
A similar market for direct trade between the yuan and the
won was established in December 2014 and Seoul's yuan-won market
currently has 12 market makers.
The latest Shanghai market aims to boost trade payments in
both currencies and reduce exchange rate related risks.
Trade in the Shanghai market is scheduled to begin next
week.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)