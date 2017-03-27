(Corrects to show production suspended at one factory in
headline and first paragraph)
SEOUL, March 27 Hyundai Motor has
suspended production at a China factory for one week starting
March 24, online media ChosunBiz reported on Sunday, fuelling
worries about the impact of South Korea's political tension with
China on sales in the automaker's top market.
Shares of Hyundai Motor fell as much as 3 percent on Monday,
while its affiliates Kia Motors and Hyundai Mobis
also traded lower.
Online media ChosunBiz reported on Sunday that Hyundai
Motor's China joint venture has told suppliers that it will idle
the factory in Cangzhou, Hebei Province from March 24 to April
1, to check its production line. A Hyundai Motor spokesperson in
Seoul did not have immediate comments.
Industry officials and analysts said the reported suspension
may aim to cut inventories stemming from slowing sales in China
as a result of a political tension and rising competition from
local players.
South Korean firms say that they are being targeted in China
because of Beijing's objections to a planned deployment of a
U.S. missile defense system in South Korea, which China sees as
a threat to its security.
Ko Tae-bong, an analyst at Hi Investment & Securities, said
Hyundai Motor's March sales in China may have fallen
year-on-year due to the political spat, after gaining in January
and February.
